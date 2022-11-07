Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $148.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

