Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $1,721,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,376,267.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,371 shares of company stock worth $7,590,441. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $121.82 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $125.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

