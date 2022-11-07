Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 492,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $150.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

