Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,142 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $57.33 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

