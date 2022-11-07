Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE AVB opened at $167.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average is $199.15.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

