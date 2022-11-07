Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.6 %

TROW stock opened at $102.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average is $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

