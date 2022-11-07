Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 407,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,707 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the first quarter worth about $327,000.

Shares of REM stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.

