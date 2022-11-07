Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $21,917,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 427,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,047,000 after purchasing an additional 95,448 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $72.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

