Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 40,466.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,963,000 after buying an additional 1,851,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

