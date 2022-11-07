Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,010 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Torray LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.44.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $243.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

