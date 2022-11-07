Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,799 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,561 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 2,002.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $363.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. China Renaissance cut their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

