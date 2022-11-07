Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,402 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,129,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $103.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PII shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

