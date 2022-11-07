Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,025 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,081,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $214.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.71 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

