Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,471 Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF were worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $331,000.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QPFF stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27.

