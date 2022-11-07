Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $660.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $680.00 to $660.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $745.19.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $611.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $585.75 and its 200 day moving average is $642.88.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock worth $3,430,109 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 55,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,289,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.