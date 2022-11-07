Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for QUALCOMM Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer forecasts that the wireless technology company will earn $11.65 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $11.03 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

