Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Akoya Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Akoya Biosciences

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $110,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 622,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $110,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 622,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,296 shares of company stock valued at $493,577. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

