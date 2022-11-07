Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trimble Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trimble in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trimble’s FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Trimble stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Trimble by 715.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $828,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

