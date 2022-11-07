Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 5N Plus Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VNP. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.25.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.76 million and a P/E ratio of -42.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.63.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

