Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GoPro, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for GoPro in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoPro’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GoPro’s FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get GoPro alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

GoPro Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 423,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 489,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GoPro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 72,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 169,135 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.