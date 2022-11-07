Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Information Services Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Information Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ISV. Cormark upped their price objective on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ISV stock opened at C$22.50 on Monday. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$19.12 and a 1-year high of C$28.66. The firm has a market cap of C$396.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

