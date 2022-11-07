Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $280.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.47.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 8.6 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.