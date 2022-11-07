Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,911,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,240,000 after buying an additional 295,405 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Stock Performance

NYSE:EB opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $655.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Eventbrite

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.