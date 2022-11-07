FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in FedEx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,751 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $156.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

