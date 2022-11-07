Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,091.30.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($152.62) to £125 ($144.53) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Ferguson Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $109.97 on Monday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average of $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

