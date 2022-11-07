Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.50 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.