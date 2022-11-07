Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 32,498 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,439,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $255,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 77,803 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 443.7% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 163,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

