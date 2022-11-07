Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 486 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,055,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $70.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

