Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 254 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Workday were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Workday by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $132.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 1.29. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.32.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

