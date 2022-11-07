Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 42 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cable One Trading Down 14.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

CABO stock opened at $683.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $921.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,155.49. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 62.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.