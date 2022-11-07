Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $903.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.22.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

