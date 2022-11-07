Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,607 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

