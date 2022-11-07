Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNL stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

