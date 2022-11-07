Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in News were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in News by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,194,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,983,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in News by 70.7% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,491,000 after buying an additional 1,551,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in News by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in News by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after buying an additional 92,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in News by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

