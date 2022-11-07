Fifth Third Bancorp Has $43,000 Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avalara were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $12,447,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Avalara by 19.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Avalara by 183.7% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Stock Performance

NYSE:AVLR opened at $93.48 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Avalara to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

