Fifth Third Bancorp Has $45,000 Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1,608.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 195.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 323,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 214,187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 381,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Equitable by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,565. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

