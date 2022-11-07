Fifth Third Bancorp Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

NYSE AGCO opened at $120.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

