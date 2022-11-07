Fifth Third Bancorp Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lear were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after buying an additional 1,103,398 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 619,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after buying an additional 473,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lear by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,811,000 after purchasing an additional 215,471 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $136.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.18. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $195.43.

Lear Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lear

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

