Fifth Third Bancorp Has $91,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after purchasing an additional 783,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,603,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,475,000 after purchasing an additional 303,774 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,355,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $34.30 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

