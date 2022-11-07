Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KD. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 632.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 91,995 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at about $547,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

