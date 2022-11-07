Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 154 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 87,835 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,497,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PZZA opened at $75.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

