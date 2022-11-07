Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 216 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 26.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 57.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $80.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

