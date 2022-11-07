Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 89 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 22.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after acquiring an additional 142,698 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Wingstop by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $153.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

