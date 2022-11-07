Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 43.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 105,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

