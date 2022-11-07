Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,130 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 737,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 207,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVR opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $421.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.46%.

IVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

