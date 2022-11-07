Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 182 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

