Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 212 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 26.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 90,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,993 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

