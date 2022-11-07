Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,455 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Up 3.7 %

VVV stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

