Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 260 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $44.38 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

