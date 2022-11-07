Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 29 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.75.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $435.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

